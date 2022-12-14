ASHOF announces class of 2023, Part 1

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2023 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 13, 2023.

The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2023 are as follows: Karen Mayson Bahnsen, Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace, and Roddy White.

Starting with the first class in 1969, this will be the 55th Class inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. The eight newly elected inductees will bring the total number of inductees to 393.

The 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on May 13, 2023. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665

CLASS OF 2023 BIOGRAPHIES:

KAREN MAYSON BAHNSEN / GOLF

Born Oct. 11, 1960 in Mobile, Bahnsen was the first female golfer to receive an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University where she played from 1980-83.

She was head coach of the Lady Tigers from 1985-2018. During Bahnsen’s 34 years as head coach, her teams recorded 28 team titles and 28 individual titles.

She led the Tigers to an SEC Championship victory in 1992 and her teams qualified for the NCAA Championship Tournament eleven times.

In 2011, Bahnsen’s team finished third in the NCAA National Championship Tournament, and LSU golfer Austin Ernst won the NCAA Individual Championship.

The National Golf Coaches Association inducted Bahnsen into its Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009.

KARLOS DANSBY / FOOTBALL

Born Nov. 3, 1981 in Birmingham, Dansby was an All-State linebacker and wide receiver at Woodlawn High School and played football at Auburn University from 2000-2003.

During his career at Auburn, he was a First-Team All-American and Butkus Award semi-finalist.

Dansby was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

During his 14-year NFL career, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals.

When Dansby signed with the Dolphins in 2010, his $43 million contract made him the highest paid inside linebacker in NFL history at that time.

He finished his career with 1,422 tackles, 43 sacks, and 20 interceptions.

ROMAN HARPER / FOOTBALL

Born Dec. 11, 1982 in Prattville, Harper played football at the University of Alabama where he started at safety for three seasons.

During his time at Alabama, Harper accumulated 302 tackles along with five interceptions and five forced fumbles.

He was named First-Team All-SEC his senior year. Harper was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

In Super Bowl XLIV, Harper led the Saints with eight tackles, and the team won their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

He played eight years with the Saints before signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 2014.

After two seasons with the Panthers, Harper played his final year with the Saints in 2016.

He finished his 11-year NFL career with 819 tackles, 18 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions.

In 2020, Harper was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

LARRY KENON / BASKETBALL

Born Dec. 13, 1952 in Birmingham, Kenon played two years at Amarillo College before transferring to Memphis State University.

In his junior year, Kenon was named the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and helped lead Memphis State to the NCAA Championship Game.

As a member of the New York Nets, Kenon won the ABA Championship as a rookie and was also named to the ABA All-Rookie First Team.

After three seasons with the Nets, Kenon was traded to the San Antonio Spurs who merged with the NBA in 1976.

Kenon also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was a three-time ABA All-Star, two-time NBA All-Star, and holds the NBA record for most steals in one game with 11.

Kenon finished with 12,954 points and 6,701 rebounds in his 11-year ABA/NBA career.

(to be cont)