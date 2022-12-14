May 21, 1931 – Nov. 16, 2022

Bertha Mae Yelder Funeral Service was held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from Pine Level Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the churchyard cemetery with Pastor Johnny Sanders officiating and Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Sister Bertha Mae Hunt Yelder was born on May 21, 1931 to the late Jim and Bertha Mae Hunt in Greenville.

She was a majestic type of woman as she made her transition on Nov. 16, at her home where she had lived for over 55 years the home where both her parents made their transition under her care. She was the last of the Hunt clan in Greenville.

She was a caring and loving person who gave love to family, church, and the community of Greenville.

She was married to her husband, the late Walter Yelder, for more than 70 years. He preceded her in death along with her seven brothers and one sister.

Sister Bertha united with the Pine Level #2 Missionary Baptist Church at a very young age, where she remained a faithful servant until her demise. Her organizational and leadership talents were displayed as Missionary President, Deaconess, Chairperson of the Women Day, Pastor anniversary, Church Anniversary, Revival… to name a few. Her gifts were further exemplified throughout the Union District where she served as the Senior Women Auxiliary’s Missionary, Vice President and President as she organized Senior Women Conference as well as other committees; also in New Era Progressive Baptist State Convention of Alabama she served as a Missionary and Vice President, Home Mission Co-Chairman and a State Representative in the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc. She served as a member of the Alabama Baptist Board for Interracial Coalition.

Sister Yelder was active in her city and county. She worked for years as a Butler County Substitute teacher, Director of the Lomax Hannon Senior Daycare, a Board Member of Human Resources. She unselfishly shared her possessions and wisdom. Thus, she was a trailblazer for others, her family and extended family (anyone who dropped by) will miss those collard greens, fried chicken and sweet tea on Sundays after church.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: three loving sons, Timothy Moorer of Greenville, James Moorer of Prattville, and Terry (Sheri) Moorer of Mobile; eight grandchildren, Tymeka, Kewana, Jena, Tanna, Trey, Suyanah, TJ and Gabriel; four great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friend, a god daughter, June Durant of Jacksonville, Fla.