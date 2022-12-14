Nov. 6, 1940 – Dec. 2, 2022

Darryl Eugene Whittington, age 82, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born Nov. 6, 1940 in Greenville.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan L. and Annie Grayson Whittington, wives Cherry Smith Whittington and Rita Haynes Whittington.

He is survived by sons, Jeff Whittington (Dawn) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. and James Whittington (Karen) of St Augustine, Fla.; four grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Darryl served his country in the Marine Corp from 1959-1966 and then worked for the City of Montgomery for 20 years as a firefighter until he retired as a Lieutenant.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Darryl and ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Jacksonville. www.communityhospice.com