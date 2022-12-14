Eagles boys lose two close games

The Fort Dale varsity boys lost two close games this week. Junior point guard Ethan Alford and junior guard Sawyer Fossett scored 16 and 12 points respectively in the Eagles’ defeat by Lowndes Academy 57-43. Junior guard Jackson Scott (pictured) scored 12 and senior forward Grant McGriff tallied up 11 in their nail-biting loss at the buzzer to Bessemer Academy 50-48. Both varsity teams will be in action in the annual Fort Dale Christmas Tournament beginning Friday, Dec. 16. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)