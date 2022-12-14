Greenville Christmas Parade enjoyed by all

The 2022 Greenville Christmas parade, organized by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, featured over 100 entries from throughout the community, and was enjoyed by all. There were pre-parade activities in Confederate Park including a visit by Santa and music and commentary by Kyle and Dave from Q94. The Greenville Lions Club provided hot chocolate, funnel cakes, popcorn and cookies. At 6 p.m. the Christmas tree was lit. It was harvested from the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Bogan at the corner of Oglesby Street and School Highland Road. It was a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar. Following the lighting, the parade began with much candy being tossed as the procession of well decorated floats and vehicles made the way from the Train Depot to the Butler County Courthouse.