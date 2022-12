By Editor

Georgiana highlights

Dec. 10

Gana vs Straughn

Boys: 73-50 win (4-0)

Nasir Cheatham: 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals

Noah Nelson: 14 points

Jacobie Morgan: 11 points, 12 rebounds

Girls: 44-24 loss (2-5)

Lillie Boggan: 11 points

Nyeashia Thomas: 10 points