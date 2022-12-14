Rosetta Marsh Tillis Funeral Service was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from House of God (Keith Dominion) at 1 p.m. State General Calvin Crenshaw officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Sister Rosetta Marsh Tillis, affectionately known to her family as “Sister” was born Dec. 3, 1937 to the late Mamie Holston and Prince Marsh. She was introduced to Christ at an early age and has always thirsted after righteousness. As a child she joined Free & Acceptance Holiness Church. During her life she was a faithful member of Kelly Temple Holiness Church and would later, along with her husband Bishop & Overseer Joe Perry Tillis, become Co-founders of Savior Lord Jesus Church in Samson.

She was preceded in death by six siblings: one sister, Maggie whom she cared for until her demise; five brothers, Eugene, Fred Lee, Ozee Holston, and Jessie and Rufus Marsh; and a myriad of aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters and two sons, Brenda (Berry) Lee, Peggy Howard, Sharon Owens all of Greenville, Darrell Marsh Enterprise, and Jerry (Stephanie) Marsh of Clio; 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and two great- great grandchildren; siblings, Chris Garrison (Kenneth) and Barbara Ambers of Montgomery, Debra Johnson (Ronald) of Georgia, Charles Holston and Gracie Marsh Kelly of Greenville, Earlie Marsh (Evan) of Millbrook, and Hattie Maria Page of Detroit, Mich.; and a myriad of aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.