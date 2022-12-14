This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

In this article, I will discuss the final standings from the 1960 SEC football season.

The Ole Miss Rebels won the conference that year. Their record was 10-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the SEC.

The tie was against LSU in Oxford. Ole Miss won The Football Writers of America Association National Championship.

Ole Miss was the only team without a loss. 2. Florida went 9-2 and 5-1. 3. Alabama went 8-1-2 and 5-1-1.

Auburn went 8-2 and 5-2. 5. Tennessee went 6-2-2 and 3-2-2. 6. Georgia went 6-4 and 4-3. Georgia Tech went 5-5 and 4-4. 8. LSU went 5-4-1 and 2-3-1. 9. Kentucky went 5-4-1 and 2-4-1. Tulane went 3-6-1 and 1-4-1. 11. Miss State went 2-6-1 and 0-5-1. 12. Vanderbilt went 3-7 and 0-7.

It was Ray Graves first year at Florida and the Alabama and Georgia game was nationally televised from Legion Field. Curt Gowdy was the announcer.

Auburn played Georgia for the first time in the State of Alabama. Georgia Tech played Auburn in the State of Alabama for the first time since 1904.

LSU led the nation in scoring defense, giving up a total of 50 points averaging just five points per game.

SEC played in three bowl games going 2-0-1. In the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss beat Rice 14-6.

In the Gator Bowl, Florida beat Baylor 13-12. In the Bluebonnet Bowl, Alabama tied Texas 3-3.

The SEC Player of the Year was QB Jake Gibbs from Ole Miss. The SEC Coach of the Year was Johnny Vaught from Ole Miss.