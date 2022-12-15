A special Christmas tree for Greenville

BY TRACY SALTER

Greenville’s official Christmas tree has arrived at Greenville’s Downtown Park (across from City Hall).

The tree, which was harvested from the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Bogan last week, is absolutely beautiful.

City of Greenville horticulturalist, Jennifer Stringer, says that this year’s tree, which is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar, is not only beautiful, it holds very special meaning.

Mr. John Edward Bogan, a native of Greenville, who was known by many as the “basket weaver”, and was often seen working away on the front porch of his basket shop – Bogan’s Wonderful World of Baskets – in downtown Greenville, across from Major’s Laundry, recently passed away on Nov. 20 at the age of 80.

Mr. Bogan’s work was enjoyed by many at arts and crafts shows like Calico Fort and The White Plains County Fair. Mr. Bogan also broke the Guinness Book of World Records for making the largest homemade basket.

The tree was donated by Mr. Bogan’s daughter, Tracy, and his wife of 57 years, Eddiffie.

Tracy said that her father would be so proud and honored to know that one of his beautiful trees was featured as the city’s official Christmas tree.

“Dad loved this time of the year and he would always decorate this tree with lights during the Christmas holiday.

He truly loved Greenville and he would love that this tree will be displayed for all to enjoy this Christmas – I know that somewhere, somehow, dad will know that the tree is being lit Tuesday night and that will make him so happy.”

The beautiful Eastern Red Cedar tree was planted by John and his wife, Ediffie, and the home they shared in Greenville, at the corner of Oglesby Street and School Highlands Road.

John and Ediffie were married 57 years and have two children, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.

In addition to Mr. Bogan’s longtime basket weaving, he had a long and successful career, which included his time with the United States Armed Forces where he spent more than 36.5 years serving his country, as well as a 25-year career with GTE, now Verizon, where he retired.

Thank you to the Bogan family for donating such a beautiful tree for citizens and visitors to enjoy this Christmas season.

Also, a special thanks to Bryan’s Tree Service and the City of Greenville for making sure the tree was placed perfectly for display.