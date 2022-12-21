Dec. 3, 1942 – Dec. 11, 2022

Bertha Mae Andrews Graveside Service was held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Awin at 11 a.m. Rev. Ricky Pardon, officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Ms. Bertha Mae Andrews was born Dec. 3, 1942, in Pineapple to the late Mr. Arthur Andrews and the late Lear Jefferson Andrews.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, Essie D. and Mattie Andrews; brother, Arthur D. Andrews Jr.; sister and brother in law, Helen and Grover Bryant; niece and nephews.

The sun set on this beautiful lady on Dec. 11.

She is survived by three brothers: Mr. Elbert (Nell) Thomas and Mr. Johnny Andrews both of Pensacola, Fla., and Mr. Grady (Linda) Andrews of Beatrice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special rcognition is given to: Mrs. Diane Nickerson, Mr. James (Dr. Linda) Andrews, Mrs. Pearline Stewart, Shanice Stewart, Mrs. Lois Mims and the Blankenship Family.