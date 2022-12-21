June 18, 1936 – Dec. 13 2022

Mr. Bobby Gene Earnest, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 11 a.m. from Antioch West Baptist Church with Nathan Skipper officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in the Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bobby Gene Earnest of Greenville was born on June 18, 1936, to James Dewey (Jack) and Beulah Harrison Earnest. He was the second of four sons and remained very close to his siblings throughout his life.

Gene graduated from Greenville High School and attended Massey Business College in Montgomery. Gene was employed at Hainje’s Furniture, Mowbray Engineering Company and Earnest 76 Station during his bookkeeping career. He was an exemplary employee and took his responsibilities seriously.

Most importantly, Gene was a faithful and humble follower of Jesus Christ. His devotion to his Lord and Savior was quite evident in his service to his beloved church, community and fellow man. A lifelong member at Antioch West Baptist, he filled many positions throughout the years and continued to be the church reporter and Sunday School clerk until just a few months ago.

He was faithful to attend services and support any project the church was involved in. He would often be seen taking out the trash at the completion of a church fellowship and Gene was diligent in sending a sincere note of encouragement or well-wishes during times of sorrow, sickness or celebration to his dear church family.

We always smile when we remember Gene as “the little man who always walked or rode his bicycle.” He was such a fixture and continued to exercise until the recent year. Gene had a sharp mind, sharp wit, and was well versed in classic literature and history. He had an extensive home library supplemented by frequent trips to the public library. He also enjoyed plants and watching for his backyard hummingbirds.

Gene was a modest and humble man but at heart he was a genuine “people person”, always interested in the families of his church and community.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beulah; brother, J. D. Earnest and wife Ruby, sisters-in-law, Betty (Wayne) and June (Van) Earnest and nephew, Jeffery Earnest. He leaves to cherish his memory his brothers, Wayne and Van Earnest, nephew, Phillip Earnest and nieces, Terry Crutchfield, Vicky Grobe, Tina Steele and Julie Waller.

His family, church and community will miss him and there will always be an empty spot in our hearts and on the front pew. We truly believe he was welcomed with “well done, thy good and faithful servant.”

Pall bearers were Bill Farrar, Mack Griffin, Jerry McCullough, Doug Thomas, Seth Thomas and Harold Turner. Honorary pallbearers were James Coker, Scott Lightfoot and Allen Till.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.