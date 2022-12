The Fort Dale Academy varsity cheerleaders showed their Christmas spirit at a recent basketball game. Pictured are Front Row L-R: Hannah Huggins, Caroline Hartley, Anna Son, and Maire Scott.

Back Row L-R: Kate Turner, Caroline Meadows, Blaire Reid, Kaylee Barganier, Annabelle Anderson, Zoe Coon, Ava Salter, Kathleen Meadows, and Addison Huggins. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)