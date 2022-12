The Hank Williams Sr. Memorial Park played host for Georgiana Toy for Tots 2022 delivery bright and early Saturday morning. Vehicles lined the street so that families could receive the blessings of the program. Retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Bernard Rudolph led the charge directing his elves, AKA members of the Butler County Alabama Veterans Association. Santa Clause was on the scene to boost morale and spread Christmas cheer. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)