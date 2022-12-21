Harry Lee Kinsey

Aug. 16, 1939 – Dec. 7, 2022

Harry was born on Aug. 16, 1939 and passed peacefully from this life on the morning of Dec. 7 after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded by his loving family during the last days of his life. Harry was raised in Buffalo, N.Y., but spent the majority of his adult life living in Alabama. He married his wife, Joyce, in May of 1997.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother McEnderfer officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in the Mt. Olive East Baptist Church Cemetery, Greenville, Alabama.

Harry enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his many great-grandchildren. He spent many days in the woods hunting, floating down the river fishing, working in the garden, and tinkering with cars and trucks. He particularly loved classic cars.

Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Mae Buckley Kinsey; father, John Richard Kinsey; and brother, Will Richard Kinsey.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Joyce Kinsey; sister, Carolyn Kay Stewart; and many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.