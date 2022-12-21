Masons honor the fallen

Members of four Masonic Lodges of Butler County, including McKenzie, Georgiana, Forest Home, and Greenville, recently gathered at the World War II memorial by Greenville City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 17, to dedicate a live wreath in special honor of veterans. The wreath was placed as part of ‘Wreaths Across America Day’. Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath laying ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. Their mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Pictured are masonic lodge members at the wreath presentation. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)