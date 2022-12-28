Frozen pipes flood schools

Overnight on December 25, 2022, the sprinkler system pipes burst in the Greenville High School gymnasium. As a result, the entire gymnasium floor system, locker rooms, coaches’ offices, concession room and gym foyer were flooded. Crews from Servpro have been activated to mitigate further damages and the Butler County maintenance staff are working around the clock to implement mitigating measures under the direction of Maintenance Director, Mr. William Love. Head Basketball Coach, Brandon Matthews and Principal Jamie Howard are communicating with school leaders in our region to reschedule basketball games. There will be no home basketball games played for the remainder of the season due to the catastrophic damages.

At Georgiana School, the sprinkler system pipes also burst causing water damage to the Pre-K classroom and its contents. Water from this classroom spread into the hallways and adjacent classrooms. Servpro, our maintenance department, and school custodians are working to clean up this portion of Georgiana School. Principal Deedra Benson is working to relocate the Pre-K classroom and no disruption to instruction is anticipated.

For questions or additional information, you may contact Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at 334-382-2665.