Sept. 29, 1939 – Dec. 20, 2022

Mrs. JoAnn Cooper Johnson age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at her home in Greenville. Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Southside Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. and the memorial service at 2 p.m.

JoAnn was born on Sept. 29, 1939, and was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Fannie Newton Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Cooper and John Golson Cooper, and her sister Edna Sue Sims.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph Johnson; son, Jason Johnson (Denise); daughter, Jeanine Johnson Thornton (Steve). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Christopher Joseph Johnson, Sean Preston Johnson, Rebekah Frances Thornton, Michael Trevor Thornton, and Asher Elizabeth Thornton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

JoAnn was born and raised in Greenville and upon graduating Greenville High School, moved to Montgomery to attend Massey Draughon Business College where she met her future husband, Joseph Johnson. After their marriage on June 5, 1960, they remained in Montgomery where she worked for the State of Alabama until the birth of her son. A few years after the birth of her daughter, she worked a few years for Colonial Mortgage and then rejoined the State of Alabama for 34 years retiring as the Executive Secretary for the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the State of Alabama, the Honorable Seth Hammett. Upon retirement from The State of Alabama, she and her husband relocated to Greenville to her birthplace. She was a long and active member of Evangel Temple Church in Montgomery and Southside Baptist Church in Montgomery and in recent years became a member of Southside Baptist Church, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.