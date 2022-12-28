Man arrested for robbery after car chase

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Quinterrius Conterrell Powell, age 23 from the Greenville area, has been arrested on multiple counts after leading law enforcement on a car chase, resulting from a robbery of local business establishment.

On Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m., Dec. 21, Powell robbed Momma D’s (formerly Neen’s) on Pineapple Highway while armed.

He then fled the scene driving a blue Dodge Neon.

E911 issued an alert and both the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies and Greenville Police Department (GPD) officers responded.

After reviewing the store video, law enforcement realized the suspect was wanted for previous robberies and also had existing warrants.

Other law enforcements agencies in the surrounding area were also notified to be on the lookout.

Shortly after the robbery, an officer that was travelling on U.S. Highway 31 near Gravel Hill Road spotted the suspect in the same vehicle.

Powell fled from the officer when he attempted to pull him over and a car chase ensued.

He turned onto Gravel Hill Road but when he attempted to turn onto Aztec Road (Hwy 185) he lost control because of his speed and struck a vacant house.

Powell then fled on foot behind the house into a wooded area. Officers were able to take him into custody after a brief foot chase.

Paramedics treated Powell on scene for minor cuts and bruises he received when the vehicle he was driving struck the vacant house.

Items linking him to the robbery were found in the vehicle.

Powell was arrested for outstanding warrants that GPD had including: Robbery 1st, Theft of Property 1st, Burglary 1st, and Theft of Property 4th.

The BCSO also charged the suspect for the robbery that had just occurred.

Multiple additional charges are still pending from GPD, BCSO, Troy Police Department and Luverne Police Department.

The GPD also charged the suspect with Attempting to Elude and Reckless Driving in reference to the car chase.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn stated in a press release, “I would like to commend the officers with the Greenville Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. Our two agencies worked together to capture a very dangerous and violent felon. There is no doubt that their actions that day helped to prevent any additional innocent civilians from being put in harm’s way. This dangerous suspect continually put everyone around him at risk because of his repeated reckless and violent actions. This is another example of our agencies working together to keep our citizens safe.”