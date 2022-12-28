PAUL STEVEN SLOAN

July 30, 1949 – Dec. 21, 2022

Paul Steven Sloane, born in Montgomery on July 30, 1949, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022 at the age of 73. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Fort Deposit where he resided with his wife Rebecca Bates Sloane. The funeral was held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Geoff Henson officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m.

Paul was an active and faithful member of the Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church. Paul was a Vietnam War veteran and received the Air Medal Award for his service.

Paul was preceded in death by his first wife Charlotte Talley Sloane and mother-in-law Irma Talley; his mother, Ruby Pate Sloane; father, William J. Sloane; brother, William A. Sloane; son-in-law, Phillip Weekley; and sister-in-law, Kathy Nell Sloane.

Paul is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rebecca Bates Sloane; daughters Keri Hartley (Gantt), Tressa Richardson (Dan), Michelle Sloane (Randy), Brandi Sloane (Reese) and Cheri Weekly; grandchildren, Braxton and Braden Alford, Cameron, Courtney, Dallas, Helen Grace, Ford, Meagan and JR Sloane, and Isabella and Jacob Weekley; brothers, Robert Sloane (Pat), Billy Joe Sloane, Tommy Blankenship (Carol); sister Debra Free (Kermit); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and true lifelong friends.

Paul loved the Lord, his family and his country, with a beautifully humble spirit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church.