Big buck photo contest launches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year.

The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the 2022-2023 deer hunting season.

The contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, and is sponsored by Tutt Land Company. Any photo from the current hunting season, which began in November, can be submitted.

“Hunters of all ages enjoy unforgettable adventures and create wonderful family memories while hunting in the Black Belt each year,” said Pam Swanner, director of the ALBBAA.

“Our Big Buck Photo Contest helps us celebrate the bountiful hunting that the Black Belt is known for and it’s gratifying to see so many entries from young hunters. They are the future conservationist of our wildlife and their habitat.”

Here are rules and guidelines for this year’s contest:

To enter the contest, hunters must upload, through the ALBBAA website, a photo of a buck harvested from within the 23-county Black Belt region.

The buck must be harvested during 2022-2023 whitetail deer season. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Voting will also be conducted on the same page where entries are submitted – https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/news-more/shoot-the-black-belt/big-buck-photo-contest-2022/

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA is final.

Photo contest winners from the previous two years are not eligible for entry.

ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove of the photo submitted. Cause for disqualification of photo can include, but is not limited to, the following:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or dis-respectful composition.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

Voting violation which imposes an unfair advantage to others.

The contestant who receives the most online votes before the season closes in February will receive a $300 gift card sponsored by Tutt Land Company for use at any outdoor retail outlet.

ALBBAA reminds all sportsmen and sportswomen to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield.

Additionally, successful hunters are also reminded to report their harvested deer through Game Check.

“The Black Belt offers some of America’s very best whitetail deer hunting,” Swanner said. “We hope to see photos that commemorate and celebrate the hunting season. That’s one of the goals for our Big Buck Photo Contest.”

The Black Belt includes the following 23 counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is committed to promoting and enhancing outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities in the Black Belt in a manner that provides economic and ecological benefits to the region and its citizens.

For information, go to www.alabamablackbeltadventures.org.