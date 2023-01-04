Aug. 27, 1951 – Dec. 30, 2022

Jimmy Dewayne Johnson, age 71 of Georgiana, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willene Josey; brother, Ricky Josey; and sister, Linda Johnson Wasden.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kay Johnson; daughters, Ashley Stokes and Kristy Nichols (Tracy); sister, Teresa Smith (Mike); brother, Joey Johnson (Rhonda); three grandchildren, Tyler Hooks, Jayce Hooks, and Cooper Stokes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

The family received friends at Johnson Funeral on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. The celebration of Jimmy’s life was held Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating and Johnson Funeral Home directing.

To leave condolences for the family you may visit www.johnsongeorgiana.com.