Oct. 1, 1927 – Dec. 25, 2022

John William Brown (JW) was born on Oct. 1, 1927 and died Dec. 25, 2022 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama in Greenville.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 beginning at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery.

JW was a natural athlete. He played football, baseball and basketball at Georgiana High School and excelled in all three sports. He went on to play semi-pro baseball for a number of years. JW also excelled academically and was a member of the National Honor Society.

He was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed watching them on television when he became unable to attend the games in person.

JW was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mae Stinson Brown; parents, Bill and Evella Brown; brothers, Mose Hilary Brown and James Bernard Brown; and sisters, Mary Brown and Betty Jordan.

He is survived by a son, Johnny Mack Brown; brother, Mack Brown (Clemie); sisters, Ann Crews (Terry) and Judy Young. He is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will truly be missed by all those who knew him.

