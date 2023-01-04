Jan. 3, 1965 – Dec. 22, 2022

Katherine Scott Dismukes, age 57 of Pike Road, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Katherine is survived by her husband, Thomas G. Dismukes, Jr.; daughter, Sarah Katherine Davis (Martin); son, Thomas Michael Dismukes; parents, Roy Gene and Sarah Lloyd Morgan Scott; sister, Ellen Scott Jones (Jack); brother, Michael Randolph Scott (Pam) and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

The celebration of Katherine’s life was held be Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana with burial following in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church Montgomery, Conversational English Program.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Dismukes family.