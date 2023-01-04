Sept. 30, 1942 – Dec. 28, 2022

Martha Davis Fulton, age 82, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Annie L. Davis; son, Shane Fulton; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Martha is survived by her husband, John Charles Fulton; grandsons, Alex, Devin and Kodie Fulton; sister, Barbara Davis Raybon; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

