41 bowls seems a little much

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

There were 41 college bowl games scheduled for 2022 season and Alabama hosted three of them.

The LendingTree bowl in Mobile featured Southern Miss vs. Rice, the Camellia bowl in Montgomery featured Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern and the Birmingham Bowl, obviously in Birmingham, which hosted East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina.

These bowl games bring in a lot of revenue for both competing colleges and the cities that host them.

Alabama not only hosted three of the bowl games, but had four colleges competing in the bowls this season.

The University of Alabama went to the Sugar bowl and South Alabama played in the New Orleans Bowl.

Troy played in the Cure Bowl and the lucky UAB Blazers went to the Bahamas Bowl and brought back a win and a tan.

The South East Conference went 7-5 with Georgia playing for National Championship.

Still, 41 one games are excessive; it is just too many, which diminishes the whole bowl concept.

Initially Bowl games were a reward for a winning season, an attaboy if you will. Six and six is not by any stretch of the imagination what should be called a successful season.

Forty-one bowl games, man alive! At last count only, 17 teams had 10 win seasons. That would only be realistically only eight bowl games.

The bowls and teams scores: New Orleans Bowl, Western Kentucky beat South Alabama 44-23; Cure Bowl, No. 24 Troy beat No. 25 UTSA 18-12; Bahamas Bowl, UAB 24 beat Miami (Ohio) 24-20; Las Vegas Bowl, No. 14 Oregon State beat Florida 30-3; Gasparilla Bowl, Wake Forest beat Missouri 27-17; Texas Bow, Texas Tech bested Ole Miss 42-25; Liberty Bowl, Arkansas squeaked a three overtime win against Kansas 55-53, Gator Bowl, No. 21 Notre Dame beat South Carolina 45-38; Orange Bowl, Tennessee beat Clemson 31-14; Sugar Bowl, No. 5 Alabama beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20; Music City Bowl, Kentucky lost to Iowa 21-0; CFP Semifinal, No. 1 Georgia edged No. 4 Ohio State 42-41; ReliaQuest Bowl, No. 22 Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-20; and in the Citrus Bowl, No. 17 blew out Purdue 63-7.

No. 1 Georgia faced No. 3 TCU for the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9.