Feb. 28, 1954 – Dec. 17

Betty Ann Harrell, 68, of Greenville, was received into the arms of the Lord on Dec. 17, 2022.

Betty Ann, the daughter of L.D. and Betty Sessions, was born on Feb. 28, 1954. She grew up in Pine Apple and attended Moore Academy.

Betty Ann’s life was characterized by service to others. As a mother of three children in public school, she became an advocate for improved public education. Her voice in the community and presence on campus not only helped her children, but served to mobilize other parents whose children needed specialized learning plans. Betty Ann later worked at Cracker Barrel for over 10 years where she served the public, earning praise from both customers and peers for her commitment and attention to detail.

Betty Ann later became the full time caregiver for her mother, showing love and devotion in her mother’s final years of life.

Most recently, Betty Ann was known for the love she had for her family. “Grammy” adored her children and her nine grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life. Her home was filled with family pictures, including 14 from the annual family beach vacation. She was known to send hand-made items and encouraging notes in the mail, recognizing the uniqueness of each grandchild.

May her heart of service and love for family be the legacy that we carry forward.

“As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.”

– 1 Peter 4:10

She is survived by her children, Lewis Harrell (Elizabeth Murrell Harrell), Dustin Harrell (Randi Burkett Harrell), and Courtney Harrell Harris (Andrew Hunter Harris); siblings, David Sessions (Cindy Sessions), Melinda Sessions Newton (Philip Newton), Michael Sessions; and grandchildren, Jackson, Katie, William, Emily, Ella Beth, Ava, Sophie, Nora, and Andrew.

Betty Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis David Sessions, Sr. and Betty Foster Sessions.

The children would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Betty Ann’s caregiver, Niessa McGhee, for her kindness to their mother during the last several years.

Betty Ann was a long-time member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in her name to Childhaven Child Home, PO Box 2070, Cullman AL, 35056.

The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Dunklin Funeral Home, 812 W Commerce Street, Greenville, AL 36037.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinfh.com