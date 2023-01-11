Hwy. 31 crash claims one life

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life Aaron Michael Bridges, age 33 of Ramer.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Bridges, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment.

“Bridges was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 31 approximately eight miles north of Greenville, in Butler County,” stated the press release.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Bridges worked at the Butler County Correctional Facility and leaves behind a wife and five children, one of which was born Wednesday. Jan 4.