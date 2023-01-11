Feb. 26, 1949 – Jan. 3, 2023

Johnny Mac Peavy, age 73 of Mobile, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Peavy Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Johnny is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores Peavy; daughter: Janet Driskell (Kevin); Mark Peavy (Angela); grand-daughters, Caitlyn Frye, Makayla Frye, and Macey Peavy; grandsons, Cayne Peavy, William Driskell, and Logan Driskell; siblings, Jo Brazell (Billy), Phillip Peavy (Michelle), Benson Peavy (Linda).

Mr. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Wesley & Agnes Aleen Peavy; and brother, James Peavy.

