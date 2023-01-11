Jan. 31, 1936 – Jan. 2, 2023

Mable Baldwin, age 86 of McKenzie, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

A Graveside Memorial Service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mable Baldwin is survived by her children: Gail Odom, Beverly Blackburn (Nicky), and Bucky Baldwin; grandchildren, Casey Odom (Rachel), Joy Rogers (Jason), Karrie Stanford (Brian), Jeremy Blackburn (Amy), Cassie Tisdale (Erik), Josh Blackburn (Abby), Cody Baldwin (Shanna); and a host of great grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Baldwin family.