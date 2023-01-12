Colvin to speak at BCHGS

The Butler County Historical & Genealogical Society (BCHGS) is proud to announce that Dr. Alex Colvin, Public Programs Curator at the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH), will be the special guest speaker at their Jan. 29, quarterly meeting.

Colvin coordinated the Alabama Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee, which commemorated the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution guaranteeing women the right to vote.

She helped to craft the ADAH’s 2020 Symposium about women’s suffrage in Alabama and the exhibit Justice Not Favor: Alabama Women and the Vote.

Additionally, Colvin serves as the state contact for the National Votes for Women Trail.

She helped to ensure that the Butler County Courthouse, which was the site of two speeches by well-known suffragist leaders in 1914, was placed on the trail.

Colvin graduated magna cum laude from Samford University in 2012 with a degree in history and was named Samford’s 2021 Outstanding Young Alumna of the Year.

She holds a PhD from Auburn University in early American history with a focus on Creek history at the turn of the 19th century.

Colvin is particularly knowledgeable about kinship ties and the role of women in Creek communities, and the significance of matrimonial societies.

She is an engaging speaker whose program on the Creek Indian Nation is sure to be interesting.

Please join them at Greenville City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

There will be a social hour immediately following Dr. Colvin’s presentation. BCHGS meetings are open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Don’t miss this special presentation!