Georgiana gets a gift

Last Tuesday, Jan. 3, the City of Georgiana received a gracious gift courtesy of the City of Greenville, which was a needed ladder truck that is pictured above. Greenville Mayor Dexter McClendon spoke of the gifted fire truck on the Kyle and Dave Morning show on Q94 radio weeks ago. Georgiana’s Fire Chief David Scruggs said, “Sincerely, I am truly thankful and most appreciative of the ladder truck. It will help keep our fireman safe when responding to specific fires. Thank you so very much.” Pictured (L-R) are Georgiana Councilman Pete Rudolph, Georgiana Mayor Frank Betterton, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon, Scruggs, Greenville Fire Chief Tim Warrick, and Georgiana fireman Jeremy Booker. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)