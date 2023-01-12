Tyn Tymes to perform at Ritz

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Tyn Tymes (10 Times) band will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, at the historic Ritz Theater in Greenville.

This will be the third concert for the Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) of the 2022-2023 performance season.

The Tyn Tymes is an R&B/soul, adult contemporary, pop, beach music and party band.

Their website states, “Considered one the best live performance bands in the nation with a history from Myrtle Beach to San Diego.

“The horn section has been compared to some of the finest in the nation and it is the horns that excite and engage the audience.

“With a playlist that includes charted beach music songs and classic R&B/Soul, The Tyn Tymes bring a professional and awesome experience to any event.”

The 10 member band, organized in 1966 in Gadsden, with the horn section from Gadsden High School and the rhythm section from crosstown rivals, Emma Sansom High School.

Their play list typically includes songs such as: 634-5789 by Wilson Pickett, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg by The Temptations, Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison, Celebration by Kool & The Gang, Cowboys to Girls by The Intruders, Dance to the Music by Sly & The Family Stone, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? by Chicago, and Don’t Let the Green Grass Fool You by Wilson Pickett.

GAAC Executive Director Nancy Idland stated she hopes it will be a great experience for all who attend.

She noted that there are some tickets still available and they can be purchased by visiting https://www.gaac-ritz.com. The cost is $30.