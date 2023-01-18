July 15, 1945 – Jan. 6, 2023

Mrs. Gloria Ann Owens, 77, a resident of Pine Apple, died at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. A graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Jenkins Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10-10:30 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Jackson Owens, Jr. and Doris Parmer Owens. She is survived by her sisters, Patsy Owens, Shirley Owens and Betty Thomas (Lennon); brother, Philip Owens and numerous other family members.

Pallbearers were Russell Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Lennon Thomas and David Phelps.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Vaughan Memorial’s ICU and third floor, Dr. Chittom and Dr. Hodo and the staff of West Wing Memory Care Unit and Park Place Nursing Home for their loving care for Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jenkins Chapel Cemetery Fund or to West Wing Care Unit, 100 Park Place, Selma, AL.

