Fort Dale Senior Lily Van Dyke (seated center) signed to play volleyball with Huntingdon College Friday, Jan 13, in a large ceremony attended by family, coaches, faculty, and fellow students. Celebrating with her are teammates from her volleyball, basketball, and softball teams (seated L-R) Anna Claire Thomas, Brinkley Long, Van D yke, Caden McNaughton, and Claire Campbell; (standing L-R) Amelia Gregory, Bailey Lambert, Lexi Reaves, Eden Skipper, Mary Ellen Simmons, Alli Butts, Emily Cauthen, Madison Freeman, Maire Scott, Kinsley Shipp, and Ceil Gregory. Lily is the daughter of Resa Bates and the granddaughter of Pete and Wanda Bates. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)