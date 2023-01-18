June 25, 1959 – Jan. 11, 2023

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Ann Smith, age 63 of Georgiana, were held Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Johnson Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Griffith officiating. Burial followed at Morrow School House Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

She is survived by her husband, Greeley Smith; her children, Michelle Rainey ( Robert), Michael Palmer (Sabrina Nall), Wesley Kelso, Greeley Smith Jr. (Stacey), Tammy Stanley (Jamie), and Sheri Keeney (Shawn); 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Bolton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Grady and Kathleen Yvonne Bolton; son, Chris Palmer; and brother, William Lee Bolton.

Pallbearers were Luke Horn, Bunea Hooks, Wesley Kelsoe, Raymond Bolton, Steve Betterton, and Donald Smith.

Helen was a one of a kind lady. She had a heart of gold who was considered a Mom to everyone she knew. She was the glue who kept the family together through everything and she loved her family more than anything. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Smith family.