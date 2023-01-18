Feb. 24, 1958 – Jan. 9, 2023

Norma Jane Lowe, age 64 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

A Graveside Service was held at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Hopewell Cemetery, Greenville, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Ms. Lowe is survived by her son, Richard Lowe (Becky); daughter, Bobbie Lowe (Wade); brother, Eddie Parmer (Marion); niece, Jennifer Parmer (George); eight loving grandchildren; a great niece; and two great nephews; brother-in-law, Randy Lowe; sisters-in-law, Barbara Lowe; and nephews, Jason Lowe and James Lowe.

Ms. Lowe was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Lowe; father, Bobby Parmer; and mother, Barbara Parmer; and brother-in-law, Billy Lowe.

Ms. Lowe loved being around her family, friends, and her little dog Penny. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Lowe family.