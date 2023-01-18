This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Monday, Jan. 7 was the final game of the 2022 season. Georgia destroyed TCU 65-7 in the National Championship game.

This was Coach Kirby Smart’s second national championship team at Georgia. Smart is one of four former Alabama assistant coaches to win a national championship.

The first assistant to win a national championship was Danny Ford, an assistant at Alabama from 1971-73 (NC 73).

He was coaching at Clemson in 1981 and it was his third full season at Clemson. Ford also is youngest coach to win a national championship at the age of 33.

They ran the ball, played defense and finished the season at 12-0 by defeating Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl.

The second coach was Howard Schnellenberger who coached at Alabama from 1961-65 on three National Championship teams (61, 64, and 65).

Schnellenberger coached at Miami from 1979-83. His last team at Miami started the 1983 season losing 28-3 to Florida.

Miami won ten games in a row to finish at 10-1 and ranked No. 5. The Canes were paired with No. 1 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

Nebraska averaged 52 points a game and was a big favorite. Miami pulled off a big upset winning 31-30.

No. 2 Texas lost to Georgia 10-9. No. 3Auburn kicked three field goals to beat Michigan 9-7. Schnellenberger’s team was named National Champions.

Coach Gene Stallings coached at Alabama from 1958-64. In 1990 Stallings returned as head coach at Alabama.

His 1992 team won the National Championship. The team finished the season at 13-0. Running ground and defense was what got Alabama to the promise land.

Alabama faced Miami for the national championship in the Sugar Bowl. Miami was a big favorite. Alabama destroyed Miami 34-13.

Kirby Smart coached at Alabama from 2007-2015 during the championship seasons of 2009, 11, 12 and 2015. They all learned how to under Coaches Bryant and Saban at Alabama.