4th annual MLK Parade held in Greenville

The fourth third annual Martin Luther King Parade was held on Commerce Street in Greenville, Monday, Jan. 16 under partly cloudy skies. Several hundred people lined Commerce Street in Greenville to watch parade entries. Sponsored by Butler County Concerned Citizens, the parade began at 12 p.m. and traveled from the railroad underpass past Greenville City Hall to the Butler County Courthouse. Kenneth Crumb, a BCCA founding member, said the Grand Marshalls this year were the children participating in the parade. There were over 100 entrants in the parade and they included churches, community organizations, riding clubs and individual citizens. Some walked while others rode in trailers pulled by SUV’s or trucks. There were also antique vehicles, muscle cars, touring automobiles, motorcycles and ATV’s. The band from Central of Hayneville also marched in the parade. In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King visited Greenville and spoke to a standing-room only congregation at the Harrison Street Baptist Church. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)