Bond and Tesmer sworn in

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond and District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer were sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 23 by District Judge Nicki McFerrin. Bond will be serving his second term as sheriff in an office that has four year terms. Tesmer replaced former district attorney John Andrews when he stepped down from office due to health reasons. District attorney terms are six years and this was her second election to office. Also sworn in to office were the assistant district attorneys for Tesmer’s office. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)