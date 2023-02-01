Aug. 26, 1952 – Jan. 23, 2023

Charcie Mae Smith Vickery, age 70, of Greenville, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023.

Charcie was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Charles Smith and Geraldine Barnes; step-father, Ollie Mac Vickery; son, Phillip Eulie Bloodsworth; and brother, Oscar Mack Vickery.

She is survived by her son, William Michael Vickery; daughters, Stephanie Marie Wiggins Hudson and Sarah Elizabeth Wiggins Miller (Chris); sisters, Ollie Mae Vickery and Kay Vickery Sellers; brother, James Vickery (Kathy); grandchildren, Josh Higgins, Zoe Bloodsworth King (Anthony), Zanna Bloodsworth, Trey Bloodsworth, and Leigh Bloodsworth; great grandchildren, Vera and Ava King, Amelia Spivey, and Conner Higgins; along with many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Charcie enjoyed life every day. Some of her favorite things were butterflies, Betty Boop, and she enjoyed Elvis. She loved her church and gospel music. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

