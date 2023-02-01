Eagles honor basketball seniors

Fort Dale Academy honored their seniors on Thursday, Jan. 26, before a large home crowd of fans, friends, faculty, and family. Seniors were awarded a photo plaque to commemorate their years of commitment to their teams, sport, and school. Boys L-R: Grant McGriff (son of Christa Hendrick McGriff and Chad McGriff) and Brody Stringer (son of Jennifer and Russell Stringer). Girls L-R: Maire Scott (daughter of Daria and Doug Scott) and Lily Van Dyke (Daughter of Resa Bates). Kathy Pickens | The Standard)