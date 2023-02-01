March 1, 1927 – Jan. 20, 2023

Velma Blackmon, age 95, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Velma and her husband Comer operated Blackmon’s Garage for many years. After leaving their business, Velma managed the Butler County Senior Center and later was a Stabler Hospital volunteer. Velma was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church where she rocked many babies over the years.

Velma is preceded in death by her parents, John Presley and Isabel Smith; husband, Comer Blackmon; and son, Michael Blackmon.

She is survived by her son, Larry Blackmon (Martha); daughter, Barbara Conley (Nenion); daughter-in-law, Debbie Blackmon; sister, Pauline Alexander (Hubert); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 10-11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment was at Magnolia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry.

