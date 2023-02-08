 Skip to content

Billy Beverly

| |

July 14, 1954 – Feb. 1, 2023

Billy Beverly, age 68, of Prattville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Morrow School House Cemetery, Georgiana, , with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Beverly is survived by his children, Jessica Beverly, Casey Beverly, and Gay Robertson (Stephen); father, William Hubert Beverly, Sr.; grandchildren, Bailey Grace Henson (Noah), Mady Cate Lindsey, Carlee Robertson, and Jordyn Robertson; great grandchildren, Waylon Henson and Brooks Henson; siblings, Belinda Ledbetter (Charles), William Hubert Beverly, Jr., and Sharon Beverly Brown (Wayne).

Mr. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Kimbril Beverly; mother, Bobbie Nell Beverly; and brothers, James Freddy Beverly and Tony Beverly.

Mr. Billy was drafted to the Philadelphia Phillies right out of high school.

There was a fellowship meal following the service at Calvary Baptist Church, Georgiana, everyone was invited to attend.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Beverly family.

