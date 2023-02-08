July 17, 1934 – Jan. 29, 2023

Johnny “John” Murrell Kidd, Sr. passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 88. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. He spent his “dash” supporting and loving his family. Despite his pain, Murrell came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

He was a proud Army Veteran, a loving son, brother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and those of us who were blessed to be touched by his love, his wisdom, and his sense of humor, understand the imprint he left on our hearts. Not a day went by where he didn’t talk about how much his family meant to him and his family was arguably his most important achievement in life.

Murrell was preceded in death by his parents, James Rufus Kidd and Savannah Velma Spivey Kidd; brothers, Ruther “Boots” (Sara Beth) Kidd, Milon Travis (Sarah) Kidd, Joe Wallace Kidd, Alto Kidd; and sister, Winnie Pearl (J.W.) Dawkins.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Lane Foster Kidd; sister, MaeLeen (Carlton) Pynes; sister-in-law Beatrice (Bea) Kinseley; children, Johnny Murrell (Debbie) Kidd, Jr., Joseph Stephen (Angie) Kidd, Allison Kidd (Emmett) Hall, and Jerry Michael Kidd. A proud grandfather to Jonathan Kidd, Jessica Kidd (Daniel) Nichols, Nicholas Kidd, Josh (Alicia) Booker, Stevie Kidd, Jeremy (Jessie) Booker, Tony (Cheyenne) Kidd, Colby (Lauren) Booker, JoAnna Hall, A.J. (MacKenzie) Hall, and Zachary Hall. Also, a tender-hearted and loving great-grandfather to Noah Kidd, Emma Kidd, Jace Booker, Easton Booker, Weston Booker, Cooper Nichols, Dawson Booker, Austin Nichols, and Emmalyn Hall. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, Feb. 5, beginning at 2p.m. at Damascus Baptist Church located on Damascus Road in Greenville, with Brother Danny Duncan officiating.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.