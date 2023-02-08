JUDITH ANN GETTYS

July 13, 1944 – Jan. 7, 2023

Judith (Judy) B. Gettys, 78, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at John Knox nursing home in Montgomery.

She was born in Concord, Mass., to the late Carl and Alice (Rankins) Burgstaller and was the second of three children.

She is survived by her two sons, Nicholas P. Gettys, IV of Winter Garden, Fla., and Andrew M. Gettys of Auburn; brother, Robert A. (JoAnne) Burgstaller of Travelers Rest, S.C.; and sister, Linda B. (Herbert E. III) Buhl of Rembert, S.C.

Judy attended Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina where she earned a Marketing degree in 1966.

She enjoyed a 30 plus year career with Alabama Power Company in both the Montgomery and Greenville offices. She was active in several civic organizations including Greenville Kiwanis and Rotary Club.

Judy loved education and volunteered her time in multiple organizations. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville. Judy was also an avid bridge player, enjoyed traveling abroad and spending time with her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Judy was held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 210 Church St, Greenville, AL 36037. Visitation began at 12 p.m. and Services at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to John Knox Manor, 4401 Narrow Lane Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116 or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 210 Church St, Greenville, AL 36037.