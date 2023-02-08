July 1, 1947 – Jan. 28, 2023

Julia Raley, age 75, of Georgiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. Services was officiated by Rev. Gayle Woodard.

Mrs. Raley is survived by her son, Ashley Raley; sister, Susan Campbell Ward; nieces, Crystal Lewis, Tracy Ross (Lee), and Sparkle Addison (Gray); nephew, Robert Madison (Angela); and numerous great nieces andnephews.

Mrs. Raley was a dedicated Christian, wife and mother. During her 43 years as an educator, she touched many lives in three states as well as the local community.

Mrs. Raley is preceded in death by her Husband: Hinton Albert Raley; Parents: Elmer H. & Marcia E. Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alabama Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries: 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Raley family.