Funeral Service for Rosie Mary Warren was held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from College Street Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Bro. Bishnoo Rampshad officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery.