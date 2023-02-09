Zeta Phi Beta taking apps for Gardner Scholarship

The Ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter in Greenville, are pleased to announce they are now accepting applications for the Lillian D. Gardner Memorial Scholarship.

The will award four $500 scholarships. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28.

They invite everyone to join them for their 2023 Zetas Have Heart Walkathon, Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter will host their Annual Finer Womanhood Observance & Scholarship Luncheon Saturday, April 1, at the Dunbar Recreation Center at 11 a.m.

Tickets are now on sale, $20 adults and $10 students. All proceeds go to fund Lillian D. Gardner Memorial Scholarship and other community service projects.

For more information, contact any member of Lambda Delta Zeta Chapter.

To purchase tickets or an ad for the Souvenir Booklet please use the link below: form.jotform.com/90535414020141