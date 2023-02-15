2 arrested in Waffle House incident

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Xavier Shanklin, a 21 year old male, was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm with city limits and Disorderly Conduct on Thursday, Feb. 9, as a result of an altercation at the Greenville Waffle House.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, shortly before midnight a customer at the Waffle House began to complain about the service he received.

Lovvorn stated, “An employee of the Waffle House along with another individual got into an argument with the customer.

“This led to a physical altercation inside the Waffle House between the three people.

“One of the individuals involved in the altercation then ran outside to his car and fired a gun into the air. This caused people to begin to leave the area.”

He added that officers arrived a short time later and charged Shanklin.

Lovvorn also noted, “An investigation into the incident is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Subsequently, Tyrele Evans, a 20 year old male, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11, for Disorderly Conduct in relation to the incident.