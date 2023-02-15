BCSO seeks info of livestock slaughter

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Saturday, Feb. 4, an unknown subject drove onto Blessings Farm, the location of Hope Afield, and fired shots killing three goats.

The owners of Blessings Farm, Ken and Jan Kilpatrick, contacted the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was started.

Security cameras were in place and reviewed in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is still investigating the livestock case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The criminal action is considered a Class C Felony.

A Facebook post by Hope Afield on Sunday, Feb. 6, stated, “Our hearts are saddened to share with you that Hope Afield’s three pet goats that our students cared for, played with and fed on a weekly basis were shot and killed sometime this weekend.

“We cannot begin to imagine who would do such a terrible thing.

“The Sherriff’s department has been notified and we do have security cameras in place that will be reviewed.

“Please pray for Hope Afield and our students and also pray for the heart of the person or persons who would commit such a crime.”

Blessings Farm is a 162-acre farm located Old Stage Road in Butler County.

The farm originally belonged to Jan’s parents, Woodrow and Edwina Butts, and her uncle, Leroy Butts.

Before his death, Woodrow would reflect daily on how God had wonderfully blessed him throughout his 98 years of living.

Thus, the name “Blessings Farm” became a natural title. Ken and Jan have dedicated their lives to work with at-risk youth and their families and Hope Afield was formed from that passion.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts, call the BCSO at 334-382-6521 or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download their P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers.